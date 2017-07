Two Maxi 72 class racers compete in the Corfu Challenge 2017 off the coast of the Ionian island, on Friday. The event, which is the first Maxi 72 race to take place in Greece, started on Monday and ends on Saturday. Each of these impressive craft measures between 18.7 and 21.9 meters in length and has a crew of at least 21. [Anny Tapaskou/ANA-MPA]