Judges union hits out at ministers over cover-up claims

The union representing the country’s judges Friday expressed anger over recent comments by Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis accusing judges of turning a blind eye to corruption.



“These groundless and slanderous attacks on justice and the baseless criticism of its decisions serve neither as proof of the ‘integrity’ and ‘transparency’ of politicians nor as evidence of the government’s commitment to the people and workers,” the union said.



The statement followed comments by Papangelopoulos suggesting that judges and prosecutors were basically complicit in covering up a “deluge” of kickbacks from state defense contracts under previous administrations and comments by Polakis accusing judges of supporting big business interests.