Papadimoulis: Tsochatzopoulos is ‘abhorrent’

A day after Akis Tsochatzopoulos expressed admiration for the ruling leftist SYRIZA party in an interview with private TV channel Alpha on Thursday night, SYRIZA MEP and European Parliament Vice President Dimitris Papadimoulis took to Twitter to put some distance between his party and the disgraced former defense minister’s comments.



Tsochatzopoulos, who was convicted of money laundering, said in the interview that SYRIZA is the only party right now that can be supported. Papadimoulis tweeted his disdain Friday morning, saying, “Scandalous Tsochatzopoulos is as abhorrent as are his opinions.”