Man found dead in Katerini fire

Firefighters on Friday removed the charred remains of a 60-year-old man from a third-floor apartment in northern Greek town of Katerini after a fire broke out in the building.

Firemen who were called to the scene at 7.30 a.m. rescued four young women from an adjacent apartment who were said to be unharmed.

A total of four fire trucks, manned by 12 firefighters, doused the blaze before it could spread further.

