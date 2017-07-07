Man found dead in Katerini fire

Firefighters on Friday removed the charred remains of a 60-year-old man from a third-floor apartment in northern Greek town of Katerini after a fire broke out in the building.



Firemen who were called to the scene at 7.30 a.m. rescued four young women from an adjacent apartment who were said to be unharmed.



A total of four fire trucks, manned by 12 firefighters, doused the blaze before it could spread further.