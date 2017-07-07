Lost tourist found safe on Crete
An Italian hiker was found safe after getting lost in the Lefka Ori mountains of western Crete Thursday afternoon. A search and rescue operation was launched after the hiker called emergency services after losing his way.
After stopping overnight, the search resumed Friday morning and lasted a few hours before the man was found in a gorge 300 meters away from the Anopolis area. He was found to be in good health and was taken to a safer location.