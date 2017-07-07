Thessaloniki murder suspect cleared
Murder charges against a 52-year-old woman in Thessaloniki were dropped after a court determined she was acting in self-defense in the 2012 incident that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man.
Evidence presented showed the victim attacked her with a kitchen knife when he thought she’d called the police after they’d gotten high on drugs at a friend’s apartment.