The enemies of reform

Labor unions – and the government itself in no small measure – have been undermining, and with every means possible, any efforts at evaluating workers in the country’s civil service.



The union of public hospital employees, for example, has responded negatively to such efforts time and again in an attempt to hinder the re-examining of staff with degrees from “suspect” private education institutes.



Such incidents more than expose the pathetic condition of the Greek state and its institutions. When you look at the mentalities and behavior that have been holding this country back and have embarrassed it in front of the world for years, especially since the outbreak of the crisis, is it any wonder that reforms are taking so long?



The case of hospital workers is just one example, but when added to the many others in vital areas of the public administration, such as public education, we can see how difficult reforming the country really is.