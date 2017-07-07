ATHEX: Quiet end to fourth straight week of stock growth

That Friday feeling and some not unexpected profit taking saw trading volume drop and many stock prices register a decline at the Athens bourse on Friday, at the end of another week of gains – the fourth in a row – for the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 837.43 points, shedding 0.69 percent from Thursday’s 843.25 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 1.66 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.79 percent to 2,169.84 points while mid-caps were up 0.82 percent.

Banks dropped 0.93 percent, with Piraeus falling 1.79 percent, Eurobank slipping 1.19 percent and Alpha giving up 0.91 percent. Among the other blue chips Motor Oil lost 2.83 percent and Viohalco surrendered 2.55 percent. Grivalia Properties improved 1.96 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 68 took losses and 20 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.4 million euros, the lowest of the last six sessions, down from Thursday’s 91.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.58 percent to 76.96 points.