Three-month T-bill auction next week

Greece will sell 625 million euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday, July 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens rolled over three-month T-bills last month, with the paper priced to yield 2.70 percent. In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be July 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid.

[Reuters]