Sports Digest: Sakkari succumbs to Konta

TENNIS: Maria Sakkari succumbed to Briton Johanna Konta, the number 6 seed, in the third round of Wimbledon in straight sets (6-4, 6-1) on Friday and bowed out of the tournament in London after some impressive performances that will raise the 21-year-old’s ranking from its current 101st position.

SOCCER: Olympiakos has signed Moroccan international midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez from Spanish team Granada, the Greek champion announced on Friday.

SOCCER: Panionios will face Slovenian team Gorica in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, with the first leg in Nea Smyrni on July 13 and the return a week later. Gorica saw off Armenia’s Shirak Gyumri in the first round on Thursday.

