Man arrested for snatching his own child was fugitive

A man being questioned in Xanthi, northern Greece, on Saturday over the alleged abduction of his own child has been found to be a fugitive who was convicted to 22 years and six months in prison for attempted manslaughter.

According to police, the 21-year-old had gotten into a violent altercation with his girlfriend in her home in the northern port city of Thessaloniki at the start of the week when he snatched the child, smashing furniture and making threats as he fled.

He was tracked down four days later and arrested on Friday in Xanthi, some 200 kilometers away.