Precinct near Athens University dorm attacked with Molotov cocktails
Online
Police briefly detained five people in the early hours of Saturday morning after a group of self-styled anarchists launched homemade firembombs at the police precinct in the Athens neighborhood of Zografou near the main accommodation complex for Athens University students.
According to police, the assailants emerged from the complex where it is believed they fashioned the firebombs.
The attack caused no injuries but damaged a parked car and several motorcycles.