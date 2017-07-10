PM to brief Parliament on collapse of Cyprus talks on Tuesday

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to address Parliament on Tuesday with details about what led to the collapse of the latest United Nations-mediated drive to reunify Cyprus.

Initial hopes that Ankara might concede in negotiations had led UN chief Antonio Guterres to communicate on Thursday morning with Tsipras, his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim and Theresa May, prime minister of Britain, which is one of Cyprus’s foreign guarantor powers.

Despite signs that Ankara might concede on certain points, a failure to bridge differences on the thorny issues of foreign guarantees and security led to the collapse of negotiations.