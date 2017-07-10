NEWS |

 
NEWS

PM to brief Parliament on collapse of Cyprus talks on Tuesday

TAGS: Cyprus, Politics, Diplomacy

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to address Parliament on Tuesday with details about what led to the collapse of the latest United Nations-mediated drive to reunify Cyprus.

Initial hopes that Ankara might concede in negotiations had led UN chief Antonio Guterres to communicate on Thursday morning with Tsipras, his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim and Theresa May, prime minister of Britain, which is one of Cyprus’s foreign guarantor powers.

Despite signs that Ankara might concede on certain points, a failure to bridge differences on the thorny issues of foreign guarantees and security led to the collapse of negotiations.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 