Average of polls puts ND 13.2 points ahead

An average of the findings of four recent opinion polls carried out by different companies shows the co-ruling leftist SYRIZA to be trailing the main conservative opposition New Democracy by 13.2 percentage points.

ND has gained in popularity – from 27.3 percent in early 2016 to 30.7 percent sat the start of 2017 and to 31.6 percent now – while SYRIZA has dropped – from 23.1 percent at the start of 2016 to 18.5 percent in early 2017 and to 18.4 percent today.

The difference between the two parties has risen to 13.2 percentage points – up from 4.2 percent in early 2016 and 12.2 percent early this year.

The poll average also points to neo-Nazi Golden Dawn dipping slightly to 7.6 percent, while the Communist Party rivals it for third place with 7.4 percent, followed by PASOK with 7.2 percent.

As regards SYRIZA’s slide, polling experts estimate that it is likely to stabilize now, notwithstanding a major political, economic or social upset.