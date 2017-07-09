FM: Turkey had no intention of compromising

Greece has blamed Turkey for the collapse of the talks on Friday to reunify divided Cyprus saying Ankara willfully “drove the Crans-Montana conference to an impasse” and revealed its true intention to perpetuate its military presence on the island, countering international law and the resolutions of the United Nations.

In a statement on Saturday, the foreign ministry accused Turkey of making promises in order to create a “false impression that it was ostensibly willing to negotiate.”

But, it said, Ankara refused to put those promises down in writing.

The statement added that Turkey compromised the effort of the United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to set down, in writing, the points of convergence that had been achieved, in order to shape a framework for an agreement so that conclusive negotiations could continue, with Greece’s consent, in New York

But, the statement said “when the critical moment was reached at the Conference, Turkey resolutely refused to allow a number of promises it had made to the Secretary-General to be set down in writing.”

This was when Turkey, Athens said, revealed its true aim, which was to secure “rights” of intervention.

“As soon as Turkey was faced with the Secretary-General's proposal for a binding written record of the potential compromises, it was forced to reveal and admit its real positions and intentions,” the statement said, “to continue the violations in the name of the Treaty of Guarantee, to ensure and perpetuate its military presence in Cyprus.”

And it became evident, the statement read, that, throughout the duration of the multilateral negotiations, “Turkey had no intention of compromising.”

“Turkey sought to deceive the UN Secretary-General. Immediately after these revelatory developments, the UN Secretary-General was forced to declare, in short order, that the Conference had ended,” the statement said.

