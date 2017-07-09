The majority of transactions in the homes market over the last few months barely come to 100,000 euros, with the exception of forced sales for the settlement of debts or sales under the threat of confiscation where prices are symbolic.

Property market professionals say that a sum of 100,000 euros is enough to find a good quality and spacious property in several areas of Attica, something that was inconceivable up until recently.

Given that over 80 percent of home transactions are made in cash due to the lack of bank credit, there are very few buyers who can reach a six-digit figure.

The vice-president of the Athens-Attica Estate Agents Association Lefteris Potamianos tells Kathimerini that 100,000 euros is enough for anyone to acquire a house that is more than adequate for a typical family, provided it is not newly built. “The lower the floor the smaller the price will be. One may choose an apartment with a greater surface on a lower floor or a smaller flat on a higher floor,” says Potamianos.

In any case, a 100,000-euro budget will do for a 15- to 20-year-old flat with a surface area of between 60 and 120 square meters in almost every part of Attica. In most areas one can buy a 70-90 sq.m. apartment that is enough to cover the needs of a family, which was not possible before the outbreak of the crisis.