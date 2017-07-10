New heat wave ahead with temperatures to hit 41C

Meteorologists have warned of a new heat wave this week with temperatures set to reach 41 Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) in some parts.

The forecast is for temperatures to hit 37 and 38C on Tuesday before rising to 39 on Wednesday and 40 or 41C on Thursday.

On the Aegean islands, temperatures will be slightly cooler as usual, ranging from 34C on Tuesday to 36 or as much as 38 on Wednesday. On Thursday temperatures might rise to 39 and even 40C on Crete.

Conditions will start cooling from Friday.