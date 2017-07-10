EC approves 6.48 mln euros for refugee camps on Lesvos, Chios

The European Commission on Monday approved the release of 6.48 million euros in funding to go toward improving living conditions at refugee reception centers on the Aegean islands of Lesvos and Chios.

According to an announcement by the EC, the funding is to go to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and is destined to be spent on food, water and plumbing as well as improving education and medical services for refugees at the camps.

In total Greece has received nearly 900 million euros in emergency EU funding for the refugee crisis since 2014.