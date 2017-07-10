American Community Schools announces new high-school scholarship

The American Community Schools (ACS) of Athens has announced a new three-year scholarship that will provide one student entering the 10th grade a chance to prepare for university at one of Greece's best international schools.



The scholarship is offered by Nick Gialamas, a Greek-American living in Chicago and it is named after his father Thomas Gialamas. It will cover all tuition and school fees for three years.



Students who wish to apply must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 (out of 4) or 18 out of 20 in the Greek system, they must pass the ACS Athens admissions test in English and mathematics, and complete an essay reflecting on the responsibility of today's citizens to serve humanity.



Applications are due July 30 and must be submitted with a cover letter mentioning the Thomas Gialamas Scholarship.

For more information, tel 210.607.0271 or visit www.acs.gr/admission-guide