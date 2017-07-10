Funky Souvenirs | Athens | July 11 – October 8

The fifth annual installment of the “It’s all, oh so souvenir to me!” initiative brings together more than 40 graphic designers, architects, artists, etc, who have been invited to redefine the Greek souvenir and, by extension, Greece's tourism identity. Their work will be on display and sale starting on Tuesday, July 11 – with a big party, from 9 p.m. on – and running through October 8 at The Art Foundation (TAF) cultural space in downtown Athens. Opening hours are Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Taf, 5 Normanou, Monastiraki,

www.theartfoundation.gr