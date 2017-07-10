WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Piaf! The Show | Athens & Piraeus | July 12 & 13

TAGS: Music, On Stage

Anne Carrere stars in the hit show on the life and songs of France's iconic Edith Piaf, created by Gil Marsala. The production is on a summer tour of Greece and will be stopping in Athens, for a performance at the open-air Petra Theater in Petroupoli on Wednesday, July 12, and another at the Veakeio in Piraeus the following day. Tickets are available on www.viva.gr.

Petra Theater, Damari, Petroupoli,
tel 210.501.2402;
Veakeio Theater, Profitis Ilias Hill, Piraeus,
tel 210.422.6330

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 