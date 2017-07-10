Migrants at Lesvos camp burn tents, clash with police

Migrants at the overcrowded Moria reception center on Lesvos clashed on Monday afternoon with after a protest against conditions at the center escalated with two large tents being burned during the upheaval.

The unrest began when a group of migrants launched a protest outside the so-called pre-departure center which operates within the Moria camp in a bid to draw attention the substandard conditions in which migrants awaiting deportation to Turkey are being held.

Police attempted to guard the center but were pelted by stones and fired back with tear gas.

According to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency, two large tents and two prefabricated buildings have been burned while migrants are said to be blocking the fire service from entering the premises.

Migrants lobbed stones at members of the local fire brigade and at a fire engine, local reports said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.