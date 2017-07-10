WHAT’S ON |

 
Greekblue | Amorgos | To October 31

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Greek painter Angela Petrova takes viewers on a journey to the Greek islands with her new exhibition, “Greekblue,” on display in Amorgos. The artist's work is inspired by Mediterranean scenes, ranging from skyscapes to nature and sea stills, as well as the everyday activities of people living on the islands. The exhibition is being hosted by the Aegialis Gallery & Spa Hotel through October 31.

Aegialis Gallery & Spa Hotel, Aegialis-Tholarion road,
tel 22850.733.93

