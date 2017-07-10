Elderly man shoots son to death on Crete

The 85-year-old man accused of killing his 58-year-old son son on Saturday in the area of Aghioi Theodoroi on the island of Crete has been given until Tuesday to prepare his defense in court. According to reports on Monday, the accused man appears mentally confused and social workers have requested a psychological evaluation.



The incident occurred when the victim tried to enter his father’s house through the window after there was no answer when he knocked on the front door. But he was gunned down by the elderly man who, apparently, mistook him for a burglar.



The 85-year-old was arrested on Sunday morning after a police operation, which left one officer lightly injured. Police confiscated five weapons from his home.