Piraeus rapist nabbed

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday in Piraeus for repeated rape offenses and for carrying an illegal weapon. According to police, the suspect would stalk lone young women with his motorbike, or on foot, and follow them to the entrance of their apartment block. He would then follow his victims into the elevator and force himself upon them.



The suspect has allegedly been linked to six rape cases so far, one of which involved a minor. He appeared before a Piraeus prosecutor later on Monday.