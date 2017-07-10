GD’s Skordeli gets three years for migrant attack

An Athens court Monday handed a suspended three-year sentence to a former parliamentary candidate with far-right Golden Dawn, Themida Skordeli, over an attack more than six years ago on migrants in central Athens’s Aghios Panteleimonas district.



The court ruled that Skordeli was the moral instigator behind the September 2011 attack against three migrants, one of whom was stabbed in the back.



The other two defendants, residents of the area who carried out the attack, received the same sentence and were deemed a public menace. “I believe it has been proved that all three had intent, acted in concert and wanted to harm the plaintiff,” the prosecutor told the judge.



Skordeli, who claimed she had been acting as a voice for frustrated residents of the rundown Athens district that has a large migrant population, is also on trial with dozens of other members of Golden Dawn for participation in a criminal organization.