Tax inspectors identify major dodgers on islands

The independence granted to tax monitoring authorities is starting to pay off, as inspection squads sweeping the country’s tourism destinations are now much better prepared and equipped to identify dodgers such as accommodation and food service enterprises.

On Monday the Independent Authority for Public Revenue said it is shutting down for 48 hours a bar-restaurant on the pictured island of Spetses for failing to issue 136 receipts that added up to some 9,000 euros.

A similar fate awaited establishments on Naxos, Santorini and other islands.