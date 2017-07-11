Waseem Shahid was not ready to take plunge; he was still learning from others with more experience. “I'm observing the technique and I'll make my attempt soon,” he said.

The 32-year-old Pakistani man had crossed into Greece from the Evros border with Turkey about three months earlier. He tried to reach Serbia through the north, but found Greece's borders tightly shut. He had been in the western port city of Patra for just a few days, trying his luck. “I was told that it would take three or four attempts to get onto a boat traveling to Italy,” he said. “It doesn't seem that easy. I'm confused.”

Over the past few months, an increasing number of migrants and refugees trapped in Greece have been trying to continue their journey to Western Europe via Patra. Last September, authorities arrested 40 people with fake travel documents or hiding in trucks; in March, arrests came to 246.

Getaway

Patra has always been an attractive escape gateway. In 2012, some 400 migrants from Asia and North Africa had set up camp, a maze of tents and shelters, in the ruins of the Peiraiki-Patraiki textile factory across the street from Patras's new port.