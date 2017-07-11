Traffic restrictions to be imposed for concert on Wednesday at Panathenaic Stadium

The Athens municipal authority and Traffic Police will be closing off roads around the Panathenaic (Kallimarmaro) Stadium on Wednesday evening for a major concert.

The charity event organized by Skai’s Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign is headed by veteran Greek singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos and brings together dozens of popular performers, raising organizers’ expectations for a huge event.



In order to avoid traffic problems in the area around the historic stadium, authorities in Athens have decided to close off, starting at 6 p.m., Ardittos Street which runs from Vouliagmenis to Vassilissis Olgas avenues, the northbound lane of Vassileos Constantinou and the streets parallel to this.

The measures will also affect Vassilissis Sofias and completely block off Vassilissis Olgas.

Motorists are advised to avoid the part of Athens stretching north from Hadrian’s Arch and south from the Hilton Hotel, Kallirois Street, the bottom part of Pangrati and the eastern flank of Kolonaki between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the concert begins and also later, probably after 11 p.m., when it ends.

Concertgoers are also encouraged to use public transport to get to and from the concert venue, which is located a 10-minute walk from the Syntagma and Evangelismos metro stations.