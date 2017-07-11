Chinese Opera | Athens | July 12
Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,
The Suzhou Kun Opera Theater of Jiangsu Province in China comes to Athens's Herod Atticus on the invitation of the Greek Festival and as part of a program of cultural exchanges between the two countries, with the opera “The Peony Pavilion.” Written by Tang Xianzu, this tribute to the 16th century Chinese Kun Opera form is a tale of love and tragedy. The performance starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, priced 10-50 euros, can be purchased at the festival's website (www.greekfestival.gr) and box office.
