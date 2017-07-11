Chinese Opera | Athens | July 12

The Suzhou Kun Opera Theater of Jiangsu Province in China comes to Athens's Herod Atticus on the invitation of the Greek Festival and as part of a program of cultural exchanges between the two countries, with the opera “The Peony Pavilion.” Written by Tang Xianzu, this tribute to the 16th century Chinese Kun Opera form is a tale of love and tragedy. The performance starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, priced 10-50 euros, can be purchased at the festival's website (www.greekfestival.gr) and box office.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis