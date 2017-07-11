The Fearless Vampire Killers | Athens | July 12

Roman Polanski's 1967 comedy horror “The Fearless Vampire Killers,” perhaps one of his most misunderstood films and to some critics his best, is being screened by the Athens Open-Air Film Festival at the Riviera movie theater on Wednesday, July 12. In this spoof of the genre, the director shows his underestimated grasp of comedy with the tale of Professor Abronsius and his apprentice Alfred's hunt for vampires through the mountains of Transylvania. The screening starts at 9.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Riviera, 46 Valtetsiou, Exarchia,

tel 210.384.4827