Clouzot's L'Enfer | Athens | July 12
Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio,
The Bios venue in downtown Athens is screening iconic silent movies, accompanied by music, on its rooftop. On Wednesday, July 12, it will be showing Henri-Georges Clouzot's “L'Enfer” (Inferno), a tale of crazy jealousy inspired by Dante and Proust, which was unfinished when released in 1964 and is shot partly in black-and-white and partly in color. The screening starts at 9.15 p.m. and is fre, though there is a 2-euro charge for headphones to listen to the music selections of Giorgos Dimitrakopoulos.
tel 210.342.5335