Clouzot's L'Enfer | Athens | July 12

The Bios venue in downtown Athens is screening iconic silent movies, accompanied by music, on its rooftop. On Wednesday, July 12, it will be showing Henri-Georges Clouzot's “L'Enfer” (Inferno), a tale of crazy jealousy inspired by Dante and Proust, which was unfinished when released in 1964 and is shot partly in black-and-white and partly in color. The screening starts at 9.15 p.m. and is fre, though there is a 2-euro charge for headphones to listen to the music selections of Giorgos Dimitrakopoulos.

Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio,

tel 210.342.5335