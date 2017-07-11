NEWS |

 
NEWS

Thousands of 'dangerous' traffic violations recorded over past two weeks

TAGS: Transport

Traffic Police recorded a total of 7,510 “dangerous” traffic violations across the country in the past two weeks, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Violations deemed to be dangerous include running a red light, driving in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic, not wearing a seat belt, not wearing a crash helmet and speeding.

Specifically, in the week from June 26 to July 2, Traffic Police officers recorded 2,005 instances of motorcyclists not wearing helmets. From July 3 to 9, they recorded another 5,505 cases of speeding. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 