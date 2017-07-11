Thousands of 'dangerous' traffic violations recorded over past two weeks

Traffic Police recorded a total of 7,510 “dangerous” traffic violations across the country in the past two weeks, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.



Violations deemed to be dangerous include running a red light, driving in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic, not wearing a seat belt, not wearing a crash helmet and speeding.



Specifically, in the week from June 26 to July 2, Traffic Police officers recorded 2,005 instances of motorcyclists not wearing helmets. From July 3 to 9, they recorded another 5,505 cases of speeding.