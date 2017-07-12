Protecting institutions

A nation’s endurance and survival are dependent on the durability and strength of its institutions. When political leaders abuse their country’s institutions for their own short-term interests, it does not take long for bad things to start happening.



Those who are and have been in government have had an obvious lack of care, but also contempt for the institutions. They consider them to be obstacles to their plans or strongholds that need to be imroved by installing their own people to run them. Right now Greece is not just going backwards, but way backwards when it comes to this issue.



Thankfully there are officials who are courageous and tenacious in their fight to protect these vital institutions. They’re not doing this for the sake of any political party. They are doing it because they respect their role and recognize the dangers of their complete disintegration.