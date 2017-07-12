PM sends letter of intent to get IMF on board

In a letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seen by Kathimerini, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged to set a ceiling to hirings of contract workers to municipalities in 2017 and 2018, and to make changes to trade union laws in order to get the Washington-based organization to join the Greek program.



The letter includes a list of 21 commitments (structural milestones) that must be implemented by June 2018. Among them are a pledge that workers’ assemblies will have an increased quorum (50 percent) to decide strike action.



Meanwhile, Poul Thomsen, the IMF’s European Department director, said yesterday that the debt sustainability analysis (DSA) for Greece is ready and has already been dispatched to the Washington-based organization’s executive council.



According to Bloomberg, Thomsen said that the debt analysis will be discussed on July 20 and that the aim is the creation of conditions that will allow Greece to meet its obligations without the support of the IMF and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).



He also said that he would welcome it if Greece establishes contacts with international markets.