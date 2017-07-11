Senior officials at the Capital Market Commission and Athens Exchange are planning to travel to China in the last week of August to present Chinese investors with the opportunity to obtain a “golden visa” through the acquisition of Greek investment products.

To date non-European Union citizens can secure a five-year residence permit, allowing them access to all 28 EU member-states, only by way of buying real estate assets worth at least 250,000 euros.

Now negotiations are taking place – and are on a good course – for Chinese investors to get the chance of obtaining the visa by acquiring Greek investment commodities, with a minimum investment amount of 300,000 euros.

To that end the Capital Market Commission is discussing with the Shenzhen stock market ways for the Chinese wishing to get the visa to do so via Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) from their country or via other institutional investment instruments such as mutual funds.

Such a move would require a cooperation agreement between the market watchdogs of the two countries, which is why Capital Market Commission officials are planning to travel to China next month.