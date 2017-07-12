FM: Turkish statements ‘audacious’

A spokesman for the Greek foreign ministry accused Turkey on Wednesday of audacity, and of fooling the international community, in response to a statement by Ankara earlier in the day regarding last week’s collapse of talks at a Swiss resort aimed at reunifying divided Cyprus.

“Turkey continues to fool the international community by making statements that prove that audacity has no limits,” said Stratos Efthimiou, referring to earlier comments by his Turkish counterpart Huseyin Muftuoglu that Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Kotzias was solely to blame for the collapse of the talks and that he did not engage the “constructive spirit” displayed by Turkey.

In a written statement, Muftuoglu said that Kotzias’s remarks on Monday that Turkey displayed an uncompromising attitude during the talks "are completely unacceptable" and accused him of engaging in a blame game.

But Efthimiou shot back saying that Turkey went as far as “baptizing” the intransigence it displayed at Cras Montana as “constructive spirit.”

He also referred to the “cynical admission” by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who, on Tuesday, described the Greek demand for the abolition of third party intervention rights and the full withdrawal of Turkish troops as part of a Cyprus settlement, as a “silly proposal” that was impossible for Turkey to accept.

