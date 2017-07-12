Ejekt Festival | Athens | July 14

High-energy British rock band Kasabian are headlining the second day of the Ejekt Festival on Athens's southern coast on Friday, July 14, but the evening also includes enduring Scottish rockers The Jesus and Mary Chain, the legendary Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) and his band The Light, American experimental rock band Of Montreal and Black Hat Bones, a local adrenaline-pumping act. Admission costs 46 euros for tickets purchased in advance or 50 euros at the gate on the day (85 and 90 euros respectively for VIP tickets). Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr, www.tickethour.com and Public, Germanos, Cosmote, Seven Spots, Reload and Evripides stores. For more information about the festival, go to www.ejekt.gr.

Plateia Nerou, Faliro Delta