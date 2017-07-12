Ouzo Festival | July 14-15 & 22 | Lesvos

The “motherland” of Greece's quintessential firewater, the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos is hosting a three-day festival celebrating all things ouzo: the gum that flavors it, the folk who distill it, the sellers who sell it, the exporters who send it around the world and, of course, the people who drink it. Visitors will have a chance to sample more than 40 different brands of the stuff, along with a bunch of great food that complements its strong flavors and fragrant aromas. The festival will take place in the island's capital, Mytilene, on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15, and then move the true center of ouzo, Plomari, on Saturday, July 22. It also includes different musical and culinary events at local taverns and kafeneios, giving visitors the full ouzo experience. To find out more, visit www.ouzofest.gr.