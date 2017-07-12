Varoufakis says he's open to probe

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said Wednesday that he is open to any form of investigation into the government’s activities in the first half of 2015 that led to the imposition of capital controls in Greece. Speaking to 989 FM radio on Wednesday, he said the investigation could be in the form of a special court, a committee or a military court so that “papers can placed on the table.”



Last week, New Democracy repeated its call for a parliamentary investigation following a report in Kathimerini with additional details about Varoufakis’s plans for a parallel currency as elucidated by his ex-adviser Glenn Kim.



Varoufakis defended the plan, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, as early as 2012, insisting it was an alternative plan in case negotiations with the country’s creditors broke down.