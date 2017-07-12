ATHEX: Action-packed session offers mixed results

Another session with plenty of action at the stock exchange on Wednesday saw the benchmark slip on the decline of mid-caps, although banks remained on a rising course. The closing auctions saw sellers outnumber buyers by a 10-to-one ratio.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.22 points, shedding 0.13 percent from Tuesday’s 844.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded just 0.02 percent to 2,187.16 points, while mid-caps declined 1.14 percent.

The banks index profited 0.20 percent, with Piraeus adding 4.20 percent and Attica climbing 3.20 percent. Eurobank, however, slumped 3.88 percent.

Among other large-caps, Motor Oil advanced 3.66 percent and Ellaktor improved 2.27 percent, just as Viohalco shed 3.02 percent, PPC gave up 2.58 percent and Sarantis surrendered 2.47 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 69 endured losses and 20 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.2 million euros, the highest of the last six sessions, up from Tuesday’s 101.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.79 percent to 75.35 points.