Five remanded over fatal beating of American student

Five of the nine suspects implicated in the fatal beating of a 22-year-old American student on Zakynthos last week were remanded in custody on Wednesday on charges of intentional homicide after defending themselves before an investigating magistrate.

According to police sources on the island, the five suspects included a 34-year-old Greek barman, a 32-year-old British national of Serbian origin and three Serbian nationals.

Another four suspects – including a 33-year-old Serb who is believed to have instigated the brawl that resulted in the brutal beating of Bakari Henderson last Friday – are to appear before a local magistrate on Thursday and Friday.

Henderson died of massive head injuries after being set upon by a group of people in the island’s rowdy Laganas district following an argument in a bar.