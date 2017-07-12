More than 60,000 back food charity concert in Athens

More than 60,000 people packed the iconic Panathenaic Stadium on Wednesday night to see a show titled ‘Long Live Greek Song,’ organized by the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign, launched by Skai TV in response to the country’s financial crisis. The show featured veteran singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos and a host of special guests. The campaign, which encourages the public to make donations of food supplies, has collected over 5.3 million tons of food, and contributes to feeding 250,000 people on a daily basis. [Nikos Kokkalias]