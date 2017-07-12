Another dinstiction for Citi Greece

Citi Greece was once again voted “best investment bank in Greece” by Euromoney, the world-renowned business magazine, at the annual Awards for Excellence presentation last Thursday in London.

Emilios Kyriakou, managing director of Citi in Greece and Cyprus, said: “For the second year in a row and the third time in the last six years, Citi Greece is recognized by Euromoney magazine as the best investment bank in the country. This comes at a time when attracting foreign investment and supporting the business world are of utmost importance to pull the country out of recession.”

Theodoros Gaitanis, head of Investment banking for Greece and Cyprus, added: “We are very happy that the hard work and integrity that the Citi team offers to its clients is being honored for the second year in a row.”