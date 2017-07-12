Fast Greek-Bulgarian rail is on track

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borrisov

Bulgaria and Greece intend to build a fast railway to connect six ports on the Danube River, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea, officials said in Sofia on Wednesday.

According to Bulgaria’s Government Information Service (GIS), the rail would connect the Danube port of Ruse with Black Sea’s Varna and Burgas, and, in the Aegean, Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupoli.

Sofia has authorized the country’s minister of transport to sign a relevant memorandum of understanding with the Greek side, the GIS said. The construction of the railway would lead to complete multimodality due to the connection of road, rail, water and river transport, the GIS said.

“The project has a high added value and is expected to attract large investors from the Middle East, China, Russia and other major markets,” it said. The idea for this railway was raised last August at a meeting of the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, and Greece, Alexis Tsipras.

[Xinhua]