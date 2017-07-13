Second fire on Zakynthos brought under partial control

A fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Volimes, northwestern Zakynthos, was under partial control on Thursday, the fire service said.

Nine fire engines, manned by 25 firefighters, were involved in the effort to douse the blaze, bolstered with nine water trucks dispatched to the scene by regional authorities and two water-dropping aircraft assisting.

Another fire on the island earlier this week razed at least 300 hectares of forestland in a mountainous area of the island's north.