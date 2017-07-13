Tomorrows | Athens | To July 16

Architects and designers share their visions for future cities at an exhibition organized by the Onassis Foundation at the Diplareios School in central Athens. “Tomorrows” looks into what the cities of the future will look like according to architects and designers who are already changing the urban landscape today. Facing the challenges of new technology, environmental impact and the world’s growing urban population are among the themes that are explored. Opening hours are from noon to 9 p.m. daily and admission is free.

Diplareios School, 3 Theatrou Square,

tel 210.324.0130