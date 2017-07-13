Maria Lassnig | Athens | To July 16

The Austrian Embassy and the City of Athens present an exhibition of works by Maria Lassnig (1919-2014), which is curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist and comprises the last show he was able to put together with the influential Austrian artist before she died. In “The Future is Invented with Fragments of the Past” Lassnig explores her relationship to classical antiquity, the landscapes of Greece and Greek mythology, with an emphasis on the role of women in these legends. The show is part of documenta 14 and will remain on display at the Municipal Gallery of Athens through July 16 (Tuesdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). Admission is free of charge.

Municipal Gallery of Athens, Leonidou & Myllerou,

Avdi Square, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.520.2420