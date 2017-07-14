Burning Flame | Epidaurus | July 14

Composer Christos Leontis has been presenting work at Epidaurus since 1977 and is now celebrating his 40-year history at the smaller of the two ancient theaters with a special concert on Friday, July 14. It will include milestones from his entire career, from his first album “Katachnia” (1963), to his most recent song cycle “Floga pou kaiei (Burning Flame). Leontis has written a lot of music for productions of the ancient Greek dramatists and these will be emphasized at the concert, which is organized by the Greek Festival. The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros.



To purchase tickets in advance and find out how to get to Epidaurus, visit www.greekfestival.gr.