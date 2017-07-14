Festival of the Aegean | Syros | July 14 & 15

The International Festival of Aegean sets the mood before its launch on Sunday, July 16, with some pre-festival events. On Friday, the island's capital, Ermoupoli, welcomes three American choirs from Berkley, Pocatello and San Antonio at the Church of Virgin Mary at 9 p.m. The following day, there will be a big Broadway Parade featuring music from American musicals, starting at 8 p.m. at the Megaron Cafe. Both events are free and open to the public. On Sunday, the grand opening will take place at the Apollo Theater.



For more information, visit www.festivaloftheagean.com